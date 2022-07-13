‘What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago,’ says Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat said that some people in the industry talk about her acting, but only about her body.

Mallika Sherawat has said that some people in the Bollywood industry never talk about her acting, but only about her body and beauty. She also said that her 2004 movie Murder was like Deepika Padukone’s new movie Gehraaiyaan.

Deepika featured in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie looked at the grey areas of relationships today.

When Mallika was asked about how the new age had changed the film industry, she said, “Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that.”

She also said, “The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting.”

Murder was directed by Anurag Basu and starred Mallika and Emraan Hashmi. The movie got a lot of attention for the intimate scenes between Emraan and Mallika.

Mallika is getting ready for her next movie, RK/RKay, to come out. Rajat Kapoor wrote and directed the movie, which has important roles for Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara.

The movie has already been shown at a number of international film festivals, such as the Shanghai International Film Festival, the River to River Festival in Florence, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, the Austin Film Festival, and the Pune International Film Festival. Now, July 22 is set as the date for it to come out in theatres.

