When Maya Ali praises Saba Qamar’s acting in “Fraud”

Popular film and television performer Maya Ali has given Saba Qamar’s performance in the drama series “Fraud” high acclaim for her versatility.

Saba Qamar’s outstanding performance in “Fraud,” which is presently airing on a local private TV, was praised by Maya Ali on Instagram.

Maya wrote, “Every scene of yours is beyond anything. I could feel the pain of Maya. @sabaqamarzaman you’re a born star.

The movie “Fraud,” which features A-list performers Saba Qamar Zaman, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar in the key roles, is about dishonesty, cheating, and deception.

Maya, the proud teacher’s daughter, and Tabraiz, a scam artist who persuades Maya into marriage, are the central characters of the story.

All hell breaks loose as Maya and her family are confronted with Tabraiz’s reality. When she is tricked, her life appears to be a living hell, but still carries on.