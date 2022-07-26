Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Rihanna leaves for dinner with A$AP, she appears effortlessly stylish in a corset top

When Rihanna leaves for dinner with A$AP, she appears effortlessly stylish in a corset top

Articles
Advertisement
When Rihanna leaves for dinner with A$AP, she appears effortlessly stylish in a corset top

When Rihanna leaves for dinner with A$AP, she appears effortlessly stylish in a corset top

Advertisement
  • singing feeling On Sunday night, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky went out for a date, and she turned heads by looking stunning in a navy blue corset.
  • The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul looked chic while out on a dinner date in New York City wearing a satin navy blue corset and cone bra.

The rapper led Rihanna down the sidewalk while holding something in his mouth as they put on a romantic display.

Advertisement

Also Read

Rihanna beams as she wows fans with surprise visit to London art exhibition
Rihanna beams as she wows fans with surprise visit to London art exhibition

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at an art gallery in London on...

Rihanna

When Rihanna leaves for dinner with A$AP, she appears effortlessly stylish in a corset top

Also Read

Rihanna is youngest self-made billionaire in the US
Rihanna is youngest self-made billionaire in the US

Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the US. She is the...

The stunning couple looked happy as RiRi finished off her striking look with a glossy black trench, leggings, and high heels.

In a navy jacket, shorts, and stylish black and white shoes, A$AP was looking sharp.

The newest member of the couple’s family, a boy baby they welcomed in May, was absent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story