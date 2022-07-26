When Rihanna leaves for dinner with A$AP, she appears effortlessly stylish in a corset top

singing feeling On Sunday night, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky went out for a date, and she turned heads by looking stunning in a navy blue corset.

The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul looked chic while out on a dinner date in New York City wearing a satin navy blue corset and cone bra.

The rapper led Rihanna down the sidewalk while holding something in his mouth as they put on a romantic display.

The stunning couple looked happy as RiRi finished off her striking look with a glossy black trench, leggings, and high heels.

In a navy jacket, shorts, and stylish black and white shoes, A$AP was looking sharp.

The newest member of the couple’s family, a boy baby they welcomed in May, was absent.