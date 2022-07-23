Which royals will be present at the Commonwealth Games in 2022?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are almost upon us.

The Queen will not be attending this year’s tournament due to mobility issues.

Other members of The Firm will be stepping out to show their support.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are nearly upon us and are a wearing feature in the illustrious family’s schedule.

While the Queen won’t show up at the current year’s competition, which runs from 28 July to 8 August, because of her portability issues, different individuals from The Firm will venture out to show their help.

Buckingham Palace has affirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will visit the donning scenes, go to a scope of installations, and meet competitors, volunteers and care staff helping at the Games.

The royals will likewise go to occasions and commitment to festivity of the Games, like the opening and shutting services, and pre-function gatherings.

Figure out who will venture out on which day…

Thursday 28 July



Sovereign Charles, joined by his better half Camilla, will address the Queen at the initial function at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday 28 July.

The future King will convey a discourse, a piece of which will incorporate the Queen’s message which was put into the Commonwealth Games Baton by Her Majesty in October 2021 at Buckingham Palace, prior to leaving on its 294-day excursion to each of the 72 countries and regions of the Commonwealth.

Sovereign Edward, in his job as Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, will go to the initial function with his better half Sophie.

The two regal couples will likewise go to pre-function gatherings.

Friday 29 July

Sovereign Edward, who has gone to each Commonwealth Games since Edinburgh 1986 and was made Vice-Patron in 1990, will go to a progression of games over the course of the day with his better half Sophie.

In the mean time, Princess Anne, joined by her better half Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will visit the Commonwealth Games Athletes’ Village at Warwick University.

The Queen’s just girl will meet competitors from across the Commonwealth, remembering the people who will participate for rugby, judo, wrestling and yard bowls apparatuses, prior to meeting Commonwealth Games volunteers.

She will then, at that point, go to the Rugby Sevens at Coventry Stadium, watching a sum of four matches including England versus Samoa.

Saturday 30 July

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will go to Commonwealth Games Cycling occasions at the Lee Valley Velopark, London on the Saturday night.

The couple will watch the Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit and present the triumphant competitors with their awards.

Monday 1 August

Sovereign Edward and Sophie will get back to Birmingham to go to different apparatuses of the Commonwealth Games from Monday 1 August to Wednesday 3 August.

Tuesday 2 August

Sovereign William and Kate will show up during the Commonwealth Games, joining Edward and Sophie for occasions on Tuesday 2 August.

Saturday 6 to Monday 8 August

Ruler Edward will go to a progression of apparatuses at the Commonwealth Games, as well as meet and thank volunteers and care staff engaged with conveying the Games.

He will then, at that point, go to the end function on Monday 8 August where he will give a discourse to commend the finish of the games, and go to the pre-service gathering.