Who is Love Island’s Coco Lodge?

Following her involvement in a love triangle with Davide and Andrew yesterday, newcomer Coco Lodge sparked some commotion in the Love Island villa.

In last night’s programme, Coco could be seen getting close to Andrew as they shared a bed and gave both Davide and Andrew two kisses.

The scenes, and particularly Andrew, who has been dating Tasha since day one, astound viewers.

Andrew has repeatedly reiterated his relationship with Tasha throughout the series, promising that she is the only girl he cares about getting to know.

But when Coco Lodge entered the villa, everything changed, and she was able to break up the longest-lasting partnership of the season.

Here is all the information you require regarding the most recent Casa Amor scandal.

I simply want to find someone who is nice now, but is right for me and who I can grow old with and have fun with,” she said, speaking candidly about her dating preferences. and give little thought to appearance.

“A personality never goes out of style. I want to find someone with whom I can remain closest friends in 20 years.

Coco is a travel enthusiast who frequently shares pictures from her life on the road on Instagram.

She frequently travels to Dubai, where fellow Islander Andrew resides, and she recently visited Thailand, Ibiza, and Amsterdam.

