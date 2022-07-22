This series has some truly ominous tales in store if you’re a fan of everything spooky.

The third instalment of the American Story series, American Horror Stories, is an anthology developed by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. But it’s a straight spin-off of the well-known American Horror Story.

On Thursday, July 21st, 2022, Season 2 officially debuted, and viewers have already been prompted to think back on the programme that started it all. A character in the first episode, Dollhouse, might sound familar to you. Denis O’Hare, who plays Spalding, first appeared in the original Coven series in season 3.

WHO IS SPALDING IN AMERICAN HORROR STORY?

In 2013’s American Horror Story: Coven, Spalding made his debut as a silent butler with a doll compulsion.

Perhaps his most notable quality is his unswerving dedication to Fiona (played by Jessica Lange). He even goes so far as to assist her in killing Madison, played by Emma Roberts, and the Supreme, Anna Leigh Leighton, who is portrayed by Christine Ebersole.

In a shocking scene, Myrtle (Frances Conroy) casts a spell on Spalding’s tongue in an effort to compel him to confess. He only has the ability to communicate the truth, therefore by cutting it off, he proves his loyalty.

However, Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) makes sure the tongue can speak whether it is tied to Spalding or not, so it doesn’t quite work out. When the truth is revealed, his own tongue betrays him, and Zoe kills him as a result.

But he still haunts Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies like a ghost.

One of the many things Coven teaches us is that Spalding has a sizable collection of eerie dolls. That seamlessly transitions us into the American Horror Stories period.

WARNING: DOLLHOUSE SPOILERS AHEAD

SPALDING IN AMERICAN HORROR STORIES DOLLHOUSE EXPLAINED

Denis O’Hare reprises his role as Spalding in the Dollhouse episode of American Horror Stories season 2, however he is not the same character from Coven.

Spalding from Dollhouse is eventually revealed to be the Coven Spalding’s father.

In the 2022 episode, according to Distractify, he is in charge of a doll factory in 1961. Young ladies are kidnapped and forced to compete to be his dream partner. Coby (Kristine Froseth), though, finds a method to free her and others from his control.