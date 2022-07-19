Advertisement
Who’s next James Bond? Rege-Jean Page keeps pulling away

Who’s next James Bond? Rege-Jean Page keeps pulling away

  • Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and Aiden Turner are all in the running.
  • Daniel Kaluuya was also a long-time leader, but his odds have been slashed.
  • Ladbrokes predicts an announcement for the role later this year.
The bookmakers are casting a broad net to see who will take over the coveted James Bond job.

However, a few names consistently top the list, and Rege-Jean Page is one of them.

Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and Aiden Turner have been vying for the top spot for months, but a clear favourite remains in the lead.

Daniel Kaluuya, star of getting Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, was also a long-time leader, but the latest odds have cut his chances in half.

However, the 007 part has typically gone to an actor that no one expects, so there could be a wildcard in the mix.

For the time being, despite demands for other celebrities to dress up, the latest odds show a clear favourite.

Who’s going to be the next James Bond?

The race for James Bond has never been hotter, with insiders predicting an announcement later this year.

Every great British star in Hollywood is vying for the role, but only one will bet on it.

The most recent odds from Ladbrokes reveal that the contest is far from over:

  • Rege-Jean Page – 5/2
  • Henry Cavill – 3/1
  • Aidan Turner – 8/1
  • James Norton – 10/1
  • Michael Fassbender – 10/1
  • Tom Hardy – 10/1
  • Cillian Murphy – 12/1
  • Idris Elba – 12/1
  • Richard Madden – 12/1
  • Daniel Kaluuya – 20/1
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Rege-Jean Page and Henry Cavill are pulling further away in the Bond betting as things stand, but punters have also been interested in Daniel Kaluuya in recent weeks.

“In fact, aside from the front two in the betting, he’s actually proven to be one of the most popular picks this month, forcing us to slash odds from 33/1 to just 20/1 as a result.”

