Who’s next James Bond? Rege-Jean Page keeps pulling away

Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and Aiden Turner are all in the running.

Daniel Kaluuya was also a long-time leader, but his odds have been slashed.

Ladbrokes predicts an announcement for the role later this year.

Advertisement

The bookmakers are casting a broad net to see who will take over the coveted James Bond job.

However, a few names consistently top the list, and Rege-Jean Page is one of them.

Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and Aiden Turner have been vying for the top spot for months, but a clear favourite remains in the lead.

Daniel Kaluuya, star of getting Out and Judas and the Black Messiah, was also a long-time leader, but the latest odds have cut his chances in half.

However, the 007 part has typically gone to an actor that no one expects, so there could be a wildcard in the mix.

For the time being, despite demands for other celebrities to dress up, the latest odds show a clear favourite.

Advertisement

Also Read James Bond will take 2 more years for being reinvented James Bond won't be making a comeback to the big screen for...

Who’s going to be the next James Bond?

The race for James Bond has never been hotter, with insiders predicting an announcement later this year.

Every great British star in Hollywood is vying for the role, but only one will bet on it.

The most recent odds from Ladbrokes reveal that the contest is far from over:

Advertisement

Rege-Jean Page – 5/2

Henry Cavill – 3/1

Aidan Turner – 8/1

James Norton – 10/1

Michael Fassbender – 10/1

Advertisement Tom Hardy – 10/1

Cillian Murphy – 12/1

Idris Elba – 12/1

Richard Madden – 12/1

Daniel Kaluuya – 20/1

Advertisement

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Rege-Jean Page and Henry Cavill are pulling further away in the Bond betting as things stand, but punters have also been interested in Daniel Kaluuya in recent weeks.

Advertisement