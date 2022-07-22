Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet?

Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet?

Articles
Advertisement
Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet?

Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet?

Advertisement
  • Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox his wife although the couple is still dating.
  • MGK proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico on January 11, 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been one of Hollywood’s hottest power couples, who are not reluctant to make public shows of affection or share the most intimate secrets of their relationship.

Advertisement

They first connected while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” on the set, when Fox was still wed to actor Brian Austin Green.

In November 2020, Fox, who had been married to Green for more than ten years, filed for divorce from him; however, he claimed they had already broken up in 2019.

MGK proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico on January 11, 2022, almost two years after they started dating. He recorded the event with his phone resting against a cup. Immediately following the proposal, they “drank each other’s blood.”

Also Read

Megan Fox says Machine Gun Kelly ‘done every form of therapy’ since suicide attempt
Megan Fox says Machine Gun Kelly ‘done every form of therapy’ since suicide attempt

Megan Fox spoke about her fiancé's struggles with mental illness. Machine Gun...

Although Fox and Kelly have not yet exchanged vows, the rapper still refers to her as his wife. “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink,” his new Hulu documentary, had its red carpet debut, and MGK told the media that he calls Fox his wife out of respect.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be treated as senior members of the royal family
Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be treated as senior members of the royal family
Iqra Aziz spends peaceful time with her husband Yasir Hussain
Iqra Aziz spends peaceful time with her husband Yasir Hussain
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story