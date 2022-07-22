Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet?

Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox his wife although the couple is still dating.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been one of Hollywood’s hottest power couples, who are not reluctant to make public shows of affection or share the most intimate secrets of their relationship.

They first connected while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” on the set, when Fox was still wed to actor Brian Austin Green.

In November 2020, Fox, who had been married to Green for more than ten years, filed for divorce from him; however, he claimed they had already broken up in 2019.

MGK proposed to Fox in Puerto Rico on January 11, 2022, almost two years after they started dating. He recorded the event with his phone resting against a cup. Immediately following the proposal, they “drank each other’s blood.”

Although Fox and Kelly have not yet exchanged vows, the rapper still refers to her as his wife. “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink,” his new Hulu documentary, had its red carpet debut, and MGK told the media that he calls Fox his wife out of respect.