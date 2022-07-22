Why Emma Watson almost left the ‘Harry Potter’ movies?

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger for ten years, must come to mind whenever the character is spoken. For eight films, the J.K. Rowling adaptation of the book series featured the British actress as one of Harry Potter’s closest friends.

After “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” the fourth movie, Emma Watson almost quit the series. The “Harry Potter” actors talked about their experiences filming the popular films in the 2022 reunion special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

During the reunion special, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, said to Watson: “You were considering pulling out. I’ve never really spoken to you about that.”

Watson responded saying “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, this is kind of forever now.” She expressed the loneliness she sometimes felt during that time in her life and also spoke about the intense fame that hit her and the rest of the stars. Luckily, Watson continued to play Hermione for the remainder of the “Harry Potter” films.