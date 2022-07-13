Fahad Mustafa Pleading The Audience To Watch His Film
Fahad Mustafa and Fawad Khan are two Pakistani megastars. Both have their own niche, and people are always eager to watch them on their screens. Both actors have successfully transitioned from drama to film and are making an impression on their audiences.
Even though their names sound very similar, calling one actor by another actor’s name in public is a blunder. That is what happened a few years ago when a reporter referred to Fahad Mustafa as Fawad Khan at a public event, and Fahad was not pleased.
In a recent interview, Fahad stated that he has no problem with Fawad Khan and that Fawad even attended the premiere of his film Quaid e Azam Zindabad, but he would naturally correct someone if they misspelt his name. However, no hard feelings are involved.
