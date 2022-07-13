Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why was Fahad Mustafa enraged when a reporter referred to him as Fawad?

Why was Fahad Mustafa enraged when a reporter referred to him as Fawad?

Articles
Advertisement
Why was Fahad Mustafa enraged when a reporter referred to him as Fawad?

Why was Fahad Mustafa enraged when a reporter referred to him as Fawad?

Advertisement
  • Fahad Mustafa and Fawad Khan are two Pakistani megastars
  • Even though their names sound very similar, calling one actor by another actor’s name in public is a blunder
  • In a recent interview, Fahad stated that he would naturally correct someone if they misspelt his name.
Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa and Fawad Khan are two Pakistani megastars. Both have their own niche, and people are always eager to watch them on their screens. Both actors have successfully transitioned from drama to film and are making an impression on their audiences.

Also Read

Even though their names sound very similar, calling one actor by another actor’s name in public is a blunder. That is what happened a few years ago when a reporter referred to Fahad Mustafa as Fawad Khan at a public event, and Fahad was not pleased.

Also Read

Fahad Mustafa Pleading The Audience To Watch His Film
Fahad Mustafa Pleading The Audience To Watch His Film

Fahad Mustafa's pitch garnered poor press, but people saw his movie. Inflation...

In a recent interview, Fahad stated that he has no problem with Fawad Khan and that Fawad even attended the premiere of his film Quaid e Azam Zindabad, but he would naturally correct someone if they misspelt his name. However, no hard feelings are involved.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story