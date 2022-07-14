Will Smith ‘in a better place’ months after slapping Chris Rock

Kevin Hart says Will Smith is “apologetic” for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Both men are said to get along well with each other.

The actor said he was still a “work in progress.”

Advertisement

Will Smith is now “in a better place” in the months following the fall out of the Chris Rock Oscars slap.

According to his pal Kevin Hart, the 53-year-old actor who went on to win an Oscar after the now-famous event is “apologetic” for slapping the comedian.

After the actor appeared to mostly walk away from the spotlight in order to focus on himself, Hart gave Entertainment Tonight an update on his friend Smith.

“Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after,” Hart explained.

“People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

According to reports, Hart gets along well with both Smith and Rock.

Advertisement

The comedian added: “I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.

Also Read Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn sobbed during a fan Q&A session Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn's video from the London Comic Con is...

“I still love him, I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

The Men in Black actor surprised viewers at the Oscars in March when he took the stage before hitting Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife.

Later, he openly apologised for his actions, calling them “unacceptable and inexcusable” on social media.

In addition, the actor said he was still a “work in progress.”

Advertisement

The board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has since prohibited Smith from going to any Academy-sponsored events for the following ten years.

Also Read Prince Harry supposed to “spike” his upcoming memoir Prince Harry's memoir has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer....

Nevertheless, despite requests for him to return his Best Actor Oscar, he was allowed to keep it.

Later reports said Smith was in therapy and had even visited India, where he was reportedly practising meditation and spirituality.