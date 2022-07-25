With $44 million, Jordan Peele’s “Nope” debuts at No. 1 in the box office

Jordan Peele’s science-fiction thriller “Nope,” which topped the box office with its $44 million opening, received a resounding “yep” from the audience.

These box office receipts fell just short of the $50 million projections and are comparable to the debuts of Peele’s first two movies, “Get Out” from 2017 ($33 million) and “Us” from 2019 ($71 million).

Although “Nope” didn’t break any box office records for Peele, it did represent a promising beginning for an original, R-rated horror movie.

“The opening isn’t as big as ‘Us,’ but it’s still extremely impressive,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

It’s important to note that because it came after the Oscar-winning “Get Out,” Jordan Peele’s second film, “Us,” a spooky tale about menacing doppelgangers, had an especially strong opening weekend.

Audiences were more than a little eager to see Peele’s next mind-bending nightmare after his directing debut captured the zeitgeist by frightening viewers while provoking thought.

Another complex social thriller called “Nope” had box office hopes that were somewhat more realistic.

“Nope” cost $68 million, which is a lot more than “Get Out,” which had a budget of only $4.5 million, and “Us,” which had a budget of $20 million.

Therefore, the film will need a little bit more money than Peele’s previous productions to make a profit. Both “Get Out” and “Us” made a tonne of money at the box office, each earning $255 million worldwide.

In “Nope,” which tells the tale of siblings trying to find video proof of a UFO while living on a Californian gulch, Peele reteams with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya and also stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. “Nope,” which has an 82 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was well-liked by critics.

The movie received the same “B” CinemaScore as “Us” from viewers.

Since “Nope” was the only new movie to open this weekend, several holdover titles rounded out North American box office charts.

Disney’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” slipped to second place after two weeks in the No. 1 spot. The Marvel adventure added $22.1 million (a 53% decline) from 4,370 locations, taking the film’s domestic tally to $276.2 million.

Globally, the fourth “Thor” movie has grossed $598 million and will imminently cross the $600 million mark.

It’s already out-earned two of its three predecessors, 2011’s “Thor” ($335 million) and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” ($446 million). However, it still has a ways to go to match (or beat) 2017’s charmer “Thor: Ragnarok” ($853 million)…Reuters