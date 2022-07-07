Woody Allen says his 50th film might be his last

Woody Allen will soon start working on his 50th feature film.

Filming will be done in Paris, with a French cast.

Allen has become an outcast in Hollywood because of the 1990s sexual assault claim made against him by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen hinted in an interview that his newest film might be his final major motion picture endeavour.

The film, which will have a French cast, will be shot in Paris, according to the 86-year-old director, who indicated he will relocate there.

“This will be my fiftyth feature. Allen said, “It might be the last one.

“I am moving to Paris in September. I found the financing in the United States, but the cast is entirely French and the film will be played in the language. I have already chosen the main actors,” he added.

The director described the picture as “a kind of amorous and poisonous thriller,” in the same vein as his Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers-starring 2005 film Match Point.

Because of the 1990s sexual assault claim made against him by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen has become an outcast in Hollywood. The allegations gained traction in 2017 following the #MeToo movement.

Asked if he has fears over not being able to continue making movies because of the allegations, Allen responded, “I am an author and no one can prevent me from writing, and therefore from working. It is the guarantee of my freedom and of my independence.”

Rifkin’s Festival, which starred Wallace Shawn, Christoph Waltz, and Gina Gershon, was Woody Allen’s most recent production.