Yang Se Jong, Suzy seen shooting for new Netflix drama.

Lee Jong Suk & Lim Yoona talks about their role in ‘Big Mouth’
Actress Suzy and Yang Se Jong have been spotted recently filming scenes for the next romance drama, The Girl Downstairs, which they will be starring in.
The Girl Downstairs is the name of a popular webtoon series that tells the story of a K-pop star who wants to leave the entertainment business and a regular college student who ends up sharing a house with the former. The Girl Downstairs is based on the same name as the webtoon that inspired the series.
Suzy will play Lee Doo-Na, and Yang Se Jong will take on the role of Lee Won-Joon in the drama.
In the meantime, many fans are expressing their high expectations for the impending drama adaptation of the webtoon series because it already has a sizeable fan base. This is because the webtoon series will be adapted into a drama.
The Girl Downstairs will also serve as Yang Se Jong’s first project since he returned from the mandatory military service he was forced to complete earlier this year.
In addition, Suzy’s newest endeavor follows her original serial on Coupang Play, which is titled, Anna.
