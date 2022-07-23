Yashma Gill once had a crush on this Hollywood actor

Yashma shared that she never had a celebrity crush but once she started watching Vampire Diaries and got a huge crush on Damon

The newcomer to the field, Yashma Gill, is versatile. She has quickly demonstrated her versatility by taking on a variety of responsibilities and excelling in each one. Yashma is vivacious, has a fantastic sense of fashion, and is an animal rights activist with great fervour. But which star has Yashma Gill’s heart?

Yashma shared that she never had a celebrity crush but once she started watching Vampire Diaries and got a huge crush on “Damon” aka Ian Somerhalder. she got super obsessed with the character and even went to LA once so she could may be bump into him somewhere.

She claimed that she had his image printed on her pillowcase, coffee cups, and even her phone case. Yashma added that although she has never had a crush on anyone else. Even Ian was only known to her by his character name.

