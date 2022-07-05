Advertisement
Yashma Gill's Controversial Message For Humayun Saeed

Yashma Gill’s Controversial Message For Humayun Saeed

Articles
Yashma Gill’s Controversial Message For Humayun Saeed

Yashma Gill’s Controversial Message For Humayun Saeed

  • In an interview Yashma Gill was asked about working with Faysal Qureshi, Sheheryar Munawar and Humayun Saeed 
  • Discussing about Humayun Saeed, Yashma Gill mentioned his infamous dialogue about Do takay ki Aurat
  • Adding to it She discussed what she has to say about that dialogue and what will be her reply
Humayun Saeed holds a special place in the entertainment industry not only because of the projects he produces, but also because of his back-to-back box office and television successes. Mere Paas Tum Ho, his most recent television venture starring himself, Adnan Siddiqui, and Ayeza Khan, was a smash hit and remains one of Pakistan’s most watched dramas.

Many scenes from the iconic drama got viral but the one that broke records was “Do Takay Ki Larki”. Here is it:

Yashma Gill, on the other hand, is a rising star. She has delivered some outstanding performances in a short period of time. She was asked if she wanted to work with Humayun Saeed during an interview. Yashma responded with a very catchy response before going on to deliver a message to Humayun Saeed.

Yashma Gill's Controversial Message For Humayun Saeed

This is what Yashma had to say to Humayun on his iconic Do Takkay Ki Aurat dialogue:

 

