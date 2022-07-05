Yashma Gill’s Controversial Message For Humayun Saeed

Yashma Gill meets Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad
Yashma Gill is a Pakistani actress who is on the rise. In...
Humayun Saeed holds a special place in the entertainment industry not only because of the projects he produces, but also because of his back-to-back box office and television successes. Mere Paas Tum Ho, his most recent television venture starring himself, Adnan Siddiqui, and Ayeza Khan, was a smash hit and remains one of Pakistan’s most watched dramas.
Many scenes from the iconic drama got viral but the one that broke records was “Do Takay Ki Larki”. Here is it:
Yashma Gill, on the other hand, is a rising star. She has delivered some outstanding performances in a short period of time. She was asked if she wanted to work with Humayun Saeed during an interview. Yashma responded with a very catchy response before going on to deliver a message to Humayun Saeed.
This is what Yashma had to say to Humayun on his iconic Do Takkay Ki Aurat dialogue:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.