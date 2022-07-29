Yashraj Mukhate returns with another music track Batameez Shafiq

Yashraj Mukhate has carved quite a niche for himself in India and Pakistan.

He became an internet sensation by remixing some famous dialogues with music.

Recently, he gave a funny twist to the Shafiq Meri Baat Suno monologue of a TikToker.

Yashraj Mukhate needs no presentation as the maestro has cut all in all a specialty for himself in India as well as in Pakistan. The music author is well known for his totally idiosyncratic tracks.

He turned into a web sensation by remixing a few renowned exchanges with music and he is astounding at what he does.

Exchanges like Rasode fundamental kaun tha, Shehnaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy, What an exhausting day, and Dananeer’s famous Pawrty Ho rahi hai!

Mukhate’s most extreme skill and his appealing music have figured out how to get consideration pretty much like clockwork and he certainly places life into whatever he remixes.

He not just patterns online at whatever point he thinks of a new remix yet in addition he puts it on the map in the whole subcontinent.

As of late, the maestro is back with one more silly track Batameez Shafiq. This time he gave an entertaining turn to the Shafiq Meri Baat Suno speech of a TikToker.

The discourse was spoken by a young lady on Tik Tok pummeling a supporter for saying ‘I Love You’ to her.

The video and her exchange came to Yashraj’s studio… and you can see the outcomes. We are in fits as are many out there.

In the now-popular video, Yashraj Mukhate should be visible playing out his new tune named Badtameez Shafiq.

He gave a snappy presentation prior to crushing up the Shafiq Meri Baat Suno talk in the chorale. The track is really tomfoolery and you ought to watch it to enjoy a hearty chuckle.

