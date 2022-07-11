Yasir Hussain Revealed He Was Once Slapped By Meera Jee

Yasir Hussain appeared on an Eid show and revealed that Meera Jee once slapped him on set

He revealed that he made a cameo appearance in Meera Jee’s film Baaji where her character slaps Yasir’s character

That was the last time Yasir Hussain was slapped, he claimed.

Yasir Hussain and Meera Jee are two celebrities who have made headlines for their controversies in addition to their work. Whether it’s a daring statement from Yasir Hussain or breaking news about Meera’s marriage, both stars will be on the front pages of every newspaper.

Yasir revealed that he made a cameo appearance in Meera Jee’s film Baaji where her character slaps Yasir’s character when he throws her out of a film and she hit him pretty hard.

This is Yasir narrating the story of most dangerous slap he ever got in his life: