Yasir Nawaz all set to release his film CHAKKAR on YouTube

Celebrity couple Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir have announced that their film ‘Chakkar’ will be made available in high definition on Farid Nawaz Productions.

On July 10, the film will be released on their new YouTube channel Farid Nawaz Productions. The Nadaniyan actors posted a video message to their fans on Instagram.

“Watch CHAKKAR on Farid Nawaz Productions YouTube channel on 10th July Eid ul Adha. Channel Link in Bio”, captioned the Wrong No director.

Furthermore, ‘Chakkar’ is Yasir Nawaz’s fourth film, following Wrong No., Wrong No.2, and Mehrunisa V Lub U.

The cast of Chakkar includes Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh, and many others.

Yasir Nawaz is the son of late veteran actor Fareed Nawaz and a talented actor and director. He has been directing movies for quite some time.

His wife, Nida Yasir, is a well-known morning show host and the daughter of veteran filmmaker Kazim Pasha. They are one of the industry’s most popular celebrity couples.