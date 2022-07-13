Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yasir Nawaz Makes Fun Of Nida Yasir’s Worst Habit

Yasir Nawaz Makes Fun Of Nida Yasir’s Worst Habit

Articles
Advertisement
Yasir Nawaz Makes Fun Of Nida Yasir’s Worst Habit

Yasir Nawaz Makes Fun Of Nida Yasir’s Worst Habit

Advertisement
  • Yasir Nawaz is a brilliant Pakistani showbiz actor, director, and producer
  • In his recent interview with “The Mazedaar Show”, he talked about his wife
  • Concerning Nida’s habit of interrupting him, he stated that Nida does not listen to his entire story and cuts him in the middle of his conversation and assigns duties to him
Advertisement

Yasir Nawaz is a brilliant Pakistani showbiz actor, director, and producer. He is a lively and friendly individual who speaks his mind without reservation. Yasir is married to Nida Yasir, and the couple has incredible chemistry.

Also Read

Yasir Nawaz all set to release his film CHAKKAR on YouTube
Yasir Nawaz all set to release his film CHAKKAR on YouTube

Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir have announced that their film 'Chakkar' will...

In his recent interview with “The Mazedaar Show”, he talked about his wife. He said that he has one complaint from his wife Nida that she barely listens to him.

Concerning Nida’s habit of interrupting him, he stated that Nida does not listen to his entire story and cuts him in the middle of his conversation and assigns duties to him. On request, he reenacted Nida Yasir’s habit with Aaadi; check out his reenactment.

Also Read

Advertisement

He further said, “I always say to her, ‘Am I dragging the show, the way you cut me, it seems that I’m dragging show and you are cutting me out for the sake of rating, I, then talk more slowly, I mean Am I a stupid person or what”. He further said that Nida takes care of me and whenever I asks her for tea and stuff, she makes for me”.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Eddie Murphy hasn't heard from Will Smith since Golden Globes
Eddie Murphy hasn't heard from Will Smith since Golden Globes
King Charles III's new head driver revealed to be Queen Consort bodyguard
King Charles III's new head driver revealed to be Queen Consort bodyguard
Drake pauses Apollo concert after crowd mess
Drake pauses Apollo concert after crowd mess
Britney Spears to sell new mansion for $12 million
Britney Spears to sell new mansion for $12 million
Blockbuster sequels like
Blockbuster sequels like "Top Gun" are vying for Oscar nominations
Amitabh dedicates famed Deewaar speech to mother at concert
Amitabh dedicates famed Deewaar speech to mother at concert
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story