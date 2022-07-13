Yasir Nawaz Makes Fun Of Nida Yasir’s Worst Habit

Yasir Nawaz is a brilliant Pakistani showbiz actor, director, and producer

In his recent interview with “The Mazedaar Show”, he talked about his wife

Concerning Nida’s habit of interrupting him, he stated that Nida does not listen to his entire story and cuts him in the middle of his conversation and assigns duties to him

Advertisement

Yasir Nawaz is a brilliant Pakistani showbiz actor, director, and producer. He is a lively and friendly individual who speaks his mind without reservation. Yasir is married to Nida Yasir, and the couple has incredible chemistry.

Also Read Yasir Nawaz all set to release his film CHAKKAR on YouTube Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir have announced that their film 'Chakkar' will...

In his recent interview with “The Mazedaar Show”, he talked about his wife. He said that he has one complaint from his wife Nida that she barely listens to him.

Concerning Nida’s habit of interrupting him, he stated that Nida does not listen to his entire story and cuts him in the middle of his conversation and assigns duties to him. On request, he reenacted Nida Yasir’s habit with Aaadi; check out his reenactment.

Also Read

Advertisement

He further said, “I always say to her, ‘Am I dragging the show, the way you cut me, it seems that I’m dragging show and you are cutting me out for the sake of rating, I, then talk more slowly, I mean Am I a stupid person or what”. He further said that Nida takes care of me and whenever I asks her for tea and stuff, she makes for me”.