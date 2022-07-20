Yazmin Oukhellou fears being banned from Jake McLean’s funeral

She has problems with Jake McLean’s family.

She admitted that she had to purposefully break her arm in order to escape their wrecked vehicle

Yazmin Oukhellou worries she won’t be allowed to attend her boyfriend’s burial due to problems with Jake McLean’s family.

His mother, Anita Walsh, told Turkish officials that she thought they might have argued after leaving a nightclub in Bodrum, and that might have contributed to her son’s accident on a mountain road.

Yazmin, however, suffered significant injuries and has maintained that there was no argument.

It has been tougher for everyone involved, a source claimed.

“Yaz’s greatest worry is being told she can’t attend the funeral and miss the opportunity to say goodbye to Jake.

But she also wants to avoid upsetting anyone.”

Being in this circumstance is awful.

“For Jake’s family, it has been a sad moment.

“Everyone concerned is still so shocked by his demise.

It is hoped that they will eventually unite and grieve their loss “But right now, the connection is broken.

Yazmin, 28, admitted that she had to purposefully break her arm in order to escape their wrecked vehicle and seek assistance in the hopes that 33-year-old Jake could still be alive.

There are rumours that we were fighting, she said. It makes you wonder “how can you say that?”

“In the automobile, there were two passengers. Sadly, my companion did not arrive. All I want is for no one to assume we were bickering.

Earlier, Towie star said she was hurt after Georgia Harrison posted about her on-and-off relationship with Jake McLean.

Georgia shared a series of touching photos of the two of them together as a way to honour him.

