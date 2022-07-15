Yazmin Oukhellou pictures with arm in sling after she returns home

Yazmin Oukhellou pictured with arm in a sling after she returns home

Her arm in a sling after a traumatic trip to Turkey.

Yaz was allegedly told by doctors that she was “fortunate” to have survived.

Advertisement

Yazmin Oukhellou has been pictured returning to the UK with her arm in a sling after a traumatic trip to Turkey where she was involved in a horrific vehicle accident that claimed the life of her partner, Jake McLean.

Yazmin Oukhellou has been photographed travelling back to her house following a terrifying vehicle accident in Turkey with her arm in a sling. The reality TV personality returned to the UK after being released from the hospital following surgery to treat a serious injury to her arm.

Yaz was allegedly told by doctors that she was “fortunate” to have survived.

The 28-year-old reality TV actress may be seen in photos that were able to collect for the first time since her return to the UK.

On Thursday, Yazmin was seen leaving her Essex home with her mother Lisa and wearing a sling over her broken arm.

The television star arrived in London two weeks after the tragedy, purportedly in a desperate attempt to return to the UK to be with her family.

Advertisement

Jake, 33, tragically lost his life at 4.30 am in the Bodrum vacation resort when their Mercedes toppled after going 30 feet into a ditch.

According to an official, Yaz is claimed to have waved down passing motorists while scrambling through ‘thorny bushes’ and out of the crashed Mercedes automobile with a bleeding arm to obtain help.

While Yazmin was brought to the hospital with significant arm injuries, emergency personnel arrived on the scene but were unable to save Jake.

According to a source close to Yazmin, “doctors have told Yazmin that she is very, very lucky to have walked away from this.”

They further said “Yaz’s heart has been shattered at Jake’s passing, and she is unable to experience any sense of relief. She is still having trouble accepting what happened.”

Yaz and Jake started dating in 2019 after she ended her relationship with James Lock.

Advertisement

However, the two reconciled, and Yaz went back to Lockie. She and Jake reconnected, nevertheless, after Yaz and James called it quits last year.

Before she revealed their relationship in December, it was said that she had relocated from Essex to Dubai to be with him.

In the meantime, Jake was in a four-year relationship with Lauren Goodger of TOWIE, and after the businessman passed away, accolades from reality stars flooded in.

Also Read Yazmin Oukhellou hospitalized after Turkey car accident Yazmin Oukhellou is in hospital after a Turkey car accident killed a...