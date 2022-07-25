Yumna Zaidi ‘Bakhtawar’ shows a real-life incident

Advertisement
Yumna Zaidi, a Pakistani actress who works on TV, is back with her new drama Bakhtawar, in which she plays two roles that aren’t typical for a female lead.

Bakhtawar has remained in the news since its first episode, as Pakistanis were eager to note its novel premise.

The drama’s second episode, which was broadcast on Sunday, featured a real-life incident. The most recent episode told the sad story of Mahwish Arshad, a bus hostess who was killed by a security guard in Faisalabad in 2018 because she turned down a marriage proposal.

People are unhappy with clichéd soap operas that only cover Saas-Bahu (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) storylines instead of creating something original and important, and social media users have recently poured admiration on the Bakhtawar production team.

The first episode of Yumna’s latest project, which showed how patriarchal our culture is, was about a young girl who wanted to leave her troubled home, problems, and sadness in order to make a better life for herself.

The Pakistani actress has been busy this year. She has been in Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad, and Ishq-e-Laa in the past.

