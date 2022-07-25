Yumna Zaidi ‘Bakhtawar’ shows a real-life incident

Osman Khalid Butt has replaced Ali Rehman Khan as the main lead.

Farhan Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, and Badshah Begum were all considered for the role.

Sana Javed and Osman Khalid will appear together for the first time.

Advertisement

Yumna Zaidi, a Pakistani actress who works on TV, is back with her new drama Bakhtawar, in which she plays two roles that aren’t typical for a female lead.

Bakhtawar has remained in the news since its first episode, as Pakistanis were eager to note its novel premise.

The drama’s second episode, which was broadcast on Sunday, featured a real-life incident. The most recent episode told the sad story of Mahwish Arshad, a bus hostess who was killed by a security guard in Faisalabad in 2018 because she turned down a marriage proposal.

Also Read Yumna Zaidi’s Bakhtawar Performance Draws Applause Yumna Zaidi recently returned to TV with the drama series "Bakhtawar." The...

People are unhappy with clichéd soap operas that only cover Saas-Bahu (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) storylines instead of creating something original and important, and social media users have recently poured admiration on the Bakhtawar production team.

Advertisement Amidst all the political chaos #Bakhtawar trending on Twitter

ladies and gentlemen this is #YUMNA_ZAIDI supremacy — THIS DOCTOR ASPIRES TO BE AN OFFICER (@isamiyasardar) July 18, 2022

Bakhtawar is Parizad but female version !!! 🥺❤️ Yumna Zaidi is phenomenal . She has given has so much ; Mahjabeen , Silah , Shaista , Allah Rakhi and many more. I’m sure Bakhtawar will be equally amazing. #Bakhtawar #YumnaZaidi Advertisement — Baby Panda (@_Baby_Panda_x) July 25, 2022

YUMNA IS SUCH A MASTERPIECE WHATEVER SHE DOES SHE DID IT WITH SO MUCH PASSION 😭❤☺#YumnaZaidi #Bakhtawar — 𝓪𝓪𝓵𝓲𝔂𝓪 (@billikidost) July 25, 2022

Advertisement

#Bakhtawar had me so teary eyed today. esp when she was cutting her hair. Yumna has done an amazing job in this drama. i cant get over her great acting — M.A🐳 (@aina_fr_) July 24, 2022

The first episode of Yumna’s latest project, which showed how patriarchal our culture is, was about a young girl who wanted to leave her troubled home, problems, and sadness in order to make a better life for herself.

The Pakistani actress has been busy this year. She has been in Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad, and Ishq-e-Laa in the past.

Advertisement

Also Read Yumna Zaidi jams on Coke Studio’s Pasoori Yumna Zaidi, a Lollywood diva, never fails to dazzle viewers with her...