Yumna Zaidi travels around Thailand’s roads on a bike

Yumna jetted off to Bangkok to enjoy her vacation exploring scrumptious food, and fun sights.

She travels on bike on the roads of Thailand.

Yumna Zaidi flew off to Bangkok to partake in her get-away exploring food, fun sights, hurdling in and out of town on a bike in Thailand.

Advertisement

Conveying hits consistently Yumna Zaidi has at long last gotten some much needed rest her bustling daily schedule and chosen to carry on with a bit. As of late.

Zaidi has been spotted at the most intriguing area having a great time.

Yumna streamed off to Bangkok to partake in her excursion investigating delicious food, and tomfoolery sights, dashing in and out of town on a bicycle in Thailand.

A video has been making adjusts via web-based entertainment in which the Bakhtawar entertainer is perched on a motorbike touring and partaking at night breeze.

The entertainer is by all accounts generally tomfoolery and occurring as she investigated the roads of Thailand. The diva is giving us major vacay objectives and we’re in envy.

On the work front, Yumna has once more surprised everybody with her notorious person in Bakhtawar. Zaidi plays the lead protagonist of Bakhtawar, who lives in a little house with her mom.

Advertisement

The story is about a little kid changing her personality to battle the wrongs of society. The show handles delicate cultural issues and conveys major areas of strength for a.

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani TV entertainer. She has laid out her vocation as one of the main TV entertainers in the Urdu-media business and is known for depicting different characters in friendly to heartfelt shows. Zaidi is the beneficiary of three Lux Style Awards.

Zaidi originally showed up as a supporting person in dramatization Thakan and afterward played lead jobs in a few TV series, including the drama Khushi Ek Roag, the heartfelt dramatization Teri Raah Main Rul Gai, the family dramatization Meri Dulari and the retribution show Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi, afterward of which procured her commendation and a selection of Hum Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Also Read Yumna Zaidi ‘Bakhtawar’ shows a real-life incident Osman Khalid Butt has replaced Ali Rehman Khan as the main lead....