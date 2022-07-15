Yumna Zaidi’s new drama Bakhtawar’s OST out now

Yumna is set to return to the screen with Bakhtawar

The soulful OST of Bakhtawar is sung by Shiraz Uppal with lyrics by Mubashir Hasan.

People are in love with the song as well as Yumna’s look in the video.

Yumna Zaidi knows how to dazzle. She is gifted, has an ear for great scripts, and always brings her A-Game to the table. Yumna is set to return to the screen with Bakhtawar after previously impressing us in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Dil Naumeed To Nahi Hain, Sinf e Aahan, and Parizaad.

People are in love with the song as well as Yumna’s look in the video. Here are some reactions to the OST:

