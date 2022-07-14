Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yumna Zaidi’s performance in ‘Bakhtawar’ has left fans speechless

Yumna Zaidi’s performance in ‘Bakhtawar’ has left fans speechless

Articles
Advertisement
Yumna Zaidi’s performance in ‘Bakhtawar’ has left fans speechless

Yumna Zaidi’s performance in ‘Bakhtawar’ has left fans speechless

Advertisement
  • Yumna Zaidi is preparing to set fire to your television screens with her fierce performance in the drama series Bakhtawar
  • .Yumna Zaidi’s powerful acting has captivated audiences, who are eager to see her on screen
  • . Yumna is a true gem who works tirelessly to entertain her fans.
Advertisement

Yumna Zaidi, the most graceful, outstanding, and phenomenal performer, is preparing to set fire to your television screens with her fierce performance in the drama series Bakhtawar. Teasers of this mesmerising piece of art ‘Bakhtawar’ are making the rounds on social media, and fans can’t stop praising this powerhouse of performance.

Also Read

Yumna Zaidi upcoming drama Details
Yumna Zaidi upcoming drama Details

Yumna Zaidi is a charismatic and talented Pakistani television actress. Her dramas...

Yumna Zaidi’s fans have responded positively to each of her performances. Yumna nailed every character she played, from Sadqay Tumhare to Ishq e Laa. She completely owns the character and immerses herself in it. Yumna is no longer Yumna when auditioning for a role; she is fantastically disguised in every character. Her enormous success and incredible abilities set her apart from other actresses.

This drama will undoubtedly win hearts. Yumna Zaidi’s powerful acting has captivated audiences, who are eager to see her on screen. Yumna is a true gem who works tirelessly to entertain her fans. Here are a few images from Bakhtawar. Take a look at the teaser.

Also Read

Yumna Zaidi shares her enchanting photoshoot with her fans
Yumna Zaidi shares her enchanting photoshoot with her fans

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani actress and model. She has 5.9 million...

Advertisement

Yumna Zaidi’s other names are sophistication, elegance, and class. Her most recent drama series Bakhtawar introduces us to a new Yumna Zaidi. She’s opting for two characters in the drama. She looks fierce and stunning in that bob haircut. Her expressions, dialogue delivery, and immense beauty all come together to form a rare combination. Bakhtawar will be a headstrong, stubborn, and hesitant young lady. She is ready to break the rules of society in order to live her life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story