Zac Efron and Netflix are facing legal action for travel series

According to reports, actor Zac Efron and Netflix are being sued over the travel show Down To Earth.

A company of the same name claimed the show harmed its brand.

In the Netflix series, which premiered in 2020, Efron is seen travelling around the world in search of healthy and sustainable ways to live.

Advertisement

Down to Earth Organics LLC filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court on Friday, July 22nd, alleging that the actor and streaming service misled consumers with the show.

Also Read Zac Efron almost missed out the role of Firestarter 'High School Musical' star Zac Efron came close to missing out. Director...

According to the complaint, the company sells a variety of products such as fruit and herb-infused drinks, snack bars, and T-shirts, and has produced 65 episodes on health, wellness, and related topics since April 2020.

The lifestyle brand stated that it applied for a trademark for its snack bars in 2018, as well as one for its podcast in April 2020, three months before Down to Earth premiered on Netflix.

“Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We’re going to see some top eco innovators to see how change is an inside job. And we’re going to be eating really, really well,” the star said in the trailer.

“We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power.

Advertisement

“Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it’s about time we all changed. It’s time to get down to Earth.”

Also Read Has Zac Efron secretly married? Fans find an important clue A new video on Zac Efron's Instagram account has caused speculations The...

It also claims that the network misled viewers into thinking it was involved in the series’ production, and that the show tarnished its brand with inaccurate and ‘potentially fraudulent’ health claims.