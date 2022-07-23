Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zac Efron and Netflix are facing legal action for travel series

Zac Efron and Netflix are facing legal action for travel series

Articles
Advertisement
Zac Efron and Netflix are facing legal action for travel series

Zac Efron and Netflix are facing legal action for travel series

Advertisement
  • According to reports, actor Zac Efron and Netflix are being sued over the travel show Down To Earth.
  • A company of the same name claimed the show harmed its brand.
  • In the Netflix series, which premiered in 2020, Efron is seen travelling around the world in search of healthy and sustainable ways to live.
Advertisement

Down to Earth Organics LLC filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court on Friday, July 22nd, alleging that the actor and streaming service misled consumers with the show.

Also Read

Zac Efron almost missed out the role of Firestarter
Zac Efron almost missed out the role of Firestarter

'High School Musical' star Zac Efron came close to missing out. Director...

According to the complaint, the company sells a variety of products such as fruit and herb-infused drinks, snack bars, and T-shirts, and has produced 65 episodes on health, wellness, and related topics since April 2020.

The lifestyle brand stated that it applied for a trademark for its snack bars in 2018, as well as one for its podcast in April 2020, three months before Down to Earth premiered on Netflix.

“Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We’re going to see some top eco innovators to see how change is an inside job. And we’re going to be eating really, really well,” the star said in the trailer.

“We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power.

Advertisement

“Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it’s about time we all changed. It’s time to get down to Earth.”

Also Read

Has Zac Efron secretly married? Fans find an important clue
Has Zac Efron secretly married? Fans find an important clue

A new video on Zac Efron's Instagram account has caused speculations The...

It also claims that the network misled viewers into thinking it was involved in the series’ production, and that the show tarnished its brand with inaccurate and ‘potentially fraudulent’ health claims.

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story