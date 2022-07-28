Zachary Levi on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Zachary has been in the headlines due to the release of the Shazam! “Fury Of the Gods” teaser.

Zachary Levi appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience.

He talked about the controversy surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Zachary Levi has been in the headlines due to the release of the Shazam! “Fury Of the Gods” teaser. He returns as the lovable superhero in the sequel, but he may be suffering from impostor syndrome. The promo was shown for the first time at the San Diego Comic-Con, where it got a lot of good feedback.

The actor recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and discussed the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. “There’s a part of me that just wishes nobody would care about any of that drama as it unfolds. Because it’s not pertinent to anybody’s life, really, or making the world a better place. “

“I dunno man, I feel like it’s making us less empathetic ultimately. We all get to look at these people, literally, like you’re saying, they’re having a marital dispute. We’re all getting brought in on their shit. Their traumas, all that stuff. And everyone just gets to sit around eating popcorn and judging the entire fiasco because it’s entertainment, now? ” He inquired.

What Zachary Levi believes makes sense given the social media argument between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Amber Heard’s removal from Aquaman 2 has been asked for in petitions. One of these petitions has 4.6 million signatures.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is struggling to find work in Hollywood but will return for concerts with his band, Hollywood Vampires.