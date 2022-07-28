Zaheer Ahmed confesses his involvement with a gang, check out here!

Advertisement
Zaheer Ahmed has admitted to being a member of a gang. After hearing her son’s confession, Zaheer’s mother sent a letter of apology to Dua Zehra’s parents in the case of the kidnapping and grooming of the young Dua Zehra.

Dua Zehra vanished from her Karachi home, and the matter enraged the whole country. Since then, Dua has come forth, married to Punjabi Zaheer Ahmed.

The Case.

In a first information report submitted on April 16, Dua’s parents claimed that their daughter had been abducted while leaving the house to get rid of some trash. Authorities were alerted after the event sparked a public outcry, particularly on social media.

On April 26, the teenage girl was rescued from Okara after over ten days. Dua had claimed in a video statement that day that she had not been abducted and had married Zaheer “from her own free will.”

She had said that she had left the home of her own accord. “I have married out of the free will. No one forced me. I’m happy with my husband here. For God’s sake, don’t bother me,” she had stated.

Furthermore, Dua stated that her parents had lied to her about her age.

She and Zaheer then sued a Lahore district and sessions court on behalf of Dua’s father and cousin.

Moreover, the police had submitted a court appeal requesting that Dua be sent to Darul Aman. The magistrate, however, turned down the request and told the adolescent “could go wherever she wanted to.”

