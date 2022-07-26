Zaid Ali T informs his fans about his accident and current health situation.

Advertisement
Articles
  • Zaid Ali is a very well-known Pakistani content creator.
  • He began creating his YouTube videos ten years ago when Pakistan had very few YouTube users.
Zaid Ali T is a very well-known Pakistani content creator. He began creating his YouTube videos ten years ago when Pakistan had very few YouTube users.

He may without a doubt be regarded as one of the original YouTube content producers. His fans continue to watch and adore his comedic videos.

The skilled content producer recently posted on Instagram about his injury and declining health. Zaid Ali updated his followers on his mishap and the state of his health following it.

In an accident a few days ago, Zaid said, “My head got hit, and then I passed out. When I woke up, I discovered that I had been fortunate enough to avoid any kind of internal bleeding.”

He claimed that he was still feeling sleepy and that he immediately vomits anything he eats after a short while. He described his extreme suffering and added that he prayed to Allah to take anything he has in order to simply soothe it.

In light of the fact that he is still recovering, he further requested his followers to pray for him. He declared that the greatest gift from Allah for which everyone should give thanks is health. Check out what he said.

