Zara Noor Abbas looks gorgeous in red

Zara Noor Abbas looks gorgeous in red

Articles
Zara Noor Abbas looks gorgeous in red

Zara Noor Abbas looks gorgeous in red

Zara Noor Abbas is a genuine charmer who captivated online users while wearing a daring red outfit. The diva is accustomed to being the centre of attention wherever she goes.

Whether it is a traditional or cutting-edge style, The Badshah Begum’s fashion sense never ceases to astonish and strikes the spot.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

For Eid, Abbas wore a scarlet costume that was accented with berry red, gold, and purple. The jacket in red and gold had embroidery on it as well. The exquisite kirran on the organza dupatta enhanced its charm. The star shared numerous images that sparked controversy and radiated aesthetic flamboyance.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

In addition to Khamoshi, Zara had roles in Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, and Ehd-e-Wafa. Zara is well recognised for her performance as Arsala in Momina Duraid’s Khamoshi. She later appeared in Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Luv after making her film debut in Wajahat Rauf’s Chhalawa.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
