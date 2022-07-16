Zara Noor Abbas looks gorgeous in red

Zara Noor Abbas Gives Marriage Advice
Zara and her husband Asad Siddiqui are an industry power couple. In...
Zara Noor Abbas is a genuine charmer who captivated online users while wearing a daring red outfit. The diva is accustomed to being the centre of attention wherever she goes.
Whether it is a traditional or cutting-edge style, The Badshah Begum’s fashion sense never ceases to astonish and strikes the spot.
For Eid, Abbas wore a scarlet costume that was accented with berry red, gold, and purple. The jacket in red and gold had embroidery on it as well. The exquisite kirran on the organza dupatta enhanced its charm. The star shared numerous images that sparked controversy and radiated aesthetic flamboyance.
In addition to Khamoshi, Zara had roles in Dharkan, Lamhay, Qaid, Deewar-e-Shab, and Ehd-e-Wafa. Zara is well recognised for her performance as Arsala in Momina Duraid’s Khamoshi. She later appeared in Asim Raza’s Parey Hut Luv after making her film debut in Wajahat Rauf’s Chhalawa.
