Zara Noor Abbas praises Samina Baig’s incredible achievement

Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig has become the first Pakistani woman to summit K2 – the second highest peak in the world.

Samina Baig, who hails from Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan, achieved the feat with an expedition of seven other Pakistani mountaineers at 7:42 am on Friday morning.

The Pakistani team consists of mountaineers Samina Baig, Eid Muhammad, Bulbul Kari, Ahmed Baig, Rizwan Dad, Waqar Ali, and Akber Hussain Sadpara.

In praise of her incredible achievement, Zara Noor Abbas praised and impressed and felt proud of her.

By sharing the news on her Instagram she wrote, “This is insane.”

The 31-year-old was leading her team which successfully summited the peak after the ascent was halted on Thursday due to extreme weather.

K2 is the world’s second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level. It is known to be the world’s most dangerous and difficult summit.

In 2013, Baig became the first Pakistani woman to summit Mt Everest, the highest mountain in the world. Samina said that she considers herself fortunate to have had the opportunity to ascend K2.

Earlier, a five-member team of Nepali Sherpas summited K2 late on Thursday night. They were part of the rope fixing team who reached the top to clear the route for the rest of the climbers/

The team included Pasdawa Sherpa, Chhiring Namgyal, Siddhi Ghising, Dorjee Gyelzen Sherpa and Rinji Sherpa. They reached the top of K2 after struggling against high wind and extreme snow conditions/

Expedition organizers confirmed the summit by the rope-fixing team. Tmember Pasdawa Sherpa created history and became the fastest climber to summit top five 800m peak.

Pasdawa Sherpa became the fastest to summit top five 8000m peaks (Everest, K2, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu) and fastest to summit top three 8000ers(Everest, K2 and Kanchenjunga) within 69 days. The previous record was 70 days.

Pasdawa was also guiding Norwegian climber Kristin Harila who is targeting world record of the first woman in history and the second person to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m in just six months.

The rope fixing team cleared for rest of the climbers to push for their final summit including Two Pakistani women Naila Kiani and Samina Baig.