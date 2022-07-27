Zara Noor and her niece have achieved internet fame

Zara Noor Abbas is a talented actress and model.

Has appeared in three movies up till now that was highly successful.

Recently spotted having Henna at her hands accompanied by her niece.

Zara Noor Abbas is a talented actress and model who has marked herself in our showbiz industry very soon after making her debut from a small platform.

She is known before entering the field of her interest because of her talented family background.

As we know she is a daughter of Asma Abbas and a loving niece of Bushra Ansari and late Sumbal Shahid who breathed her last in 2021.

Zara is a very talented actress who has appeared in many notable projects launched in the recent few years and some projects are seen just because of her outstanding performance and interesting character.

Her appearance in the highly ranked drama serial ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ as Rani was highly appreciated by the public because of her silly and also innocent character. She has appeared in three movies up till now that was highly successful.

Zara was recently spotted having Henna at her hands accompanied by her niece whose loving gesture was very cute towards her ‘Phuppo’.

Most of the time this relationship is not very much liked because of the family’s internal issues but here the love between the two is highly appreciated by the netizens.

Both Aunt and niece were looking identical in facial features and this thing happens most of the time that sibling’s kids are somehow looking the same as their aunts and uncles. Here is the cute video of Zara Phupho and her niece. Have look!

Zara is very attached to her relatives, especially to her three brothers who really care for her especially when she was divorced at a young age and then remarried to a great actor Asad Siddiqui.

She is now living a happy life with a genius and decent man and this can be seen in many of the pictures that she shares on her social media account.

