  Zarnish Khan Sets Temperature Soaring With Her donning an uber chic look 
Zarnish Khan Sets Temperature Soaring With Her donning an uber chic look 

Zarnish Khan Sets Temperature Soaring With Her donning an uber chic look 

Zarnish Khan Sets Temperature Soaring With Her donning an uber chic look 

Zarnish Khan Sets Temperature Soaring With Her donning an uber chic look 

  Zarnish Khan latest stylish clicks have become the talk of the town.
  The De Ijazat actor is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices.
  Donning an uber chick look, Zarnish posted the sizzling selfies on Instagram.
Zarnish Khan, who stars in Ishq Zahenaseeb, has established herself as one of the most talented and attractive actors working in television today.
The 27-year-old actress, who portrays a tomboy on-screen, has built a devoted fashionista fan base thanks to her real-life flair.
The star of De Ijazat stands by her outrageous wardrobe choices. The town is buzzing about her most recent fashionable shoe purchases. Zarnish uploaded the steamy selfies to Instagram, where she was dressed to the nines.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Zarnish Khan, along with co-stars Ali Safina and Syed Jibran, has received accolades for her work in the drama serial Aitebaar.

Also Read

