Zayn Malik displays pink hair in a rare social media post

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo of Zayn Malik & Daughter Khai on Father’s Day
Gigi Hadid shared a rare Instagram photo of her and Zayn Malik's...
Since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Malik has kept a low profile.
According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, the ex-couples are still in a “loving and caring relationship” despite their split.
“They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”
Coparenting “comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” the insider continued, but the couple makes sure that Khai is still “very much part” of Zayn’s life.
