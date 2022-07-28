Zayn Malik displays pink hair in a rare social media post

Fans were in awe of singer Zayn Malik’s pink hair when he reemerged on social media.

On Wednesday night, the ex-member of One Direction posted a brooding image to Instagram to raise the temperature.

The singer for Pillow Talk displayed his numerous tattoos while wearing a white vest.

Since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Malik has kept a low profile.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, the ex-couples are still in a “loving and caring relationship” despite their split.

“They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

Coparenting “comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” the insider continued, but the couple makes sure that Khai is still “very much part” of Zayn’s life.