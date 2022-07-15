Zendaya cuts finger in kitchen flop days after Q&A ‘can’t cook’ confession

Zendaya received stitches after a cooking mishap.

The Spider-Man actress took to Instagram to show off her bandaged finger.

Days before, Zendaya admitted she ‘can’t cook’ in an interview.

Zendaya took to Instagram to show her new battle wound: stitches after a cooking fail. It comes just days after admitting she ‘can’t cook’.

We didn’t believe Zendaya when she claimed she wasn’t a skilled cook, but after seeing her injuries posted online Wednesday, we do.

After her mishap in the kitchen, the Emmy-winning actress proudly displayed her bandaged finger.

The Euphoria actress attempted to prepare a supper on Wednesday night, but instead of receiving food, she received a few stitches on her finger.

“See now…this is why I don’t cook,” she moaned, showing her injury index finger.

Despite the incident, the Spider-Man actress was beaming as she posed for a picture next to her assistant Darnell Appling while pointing her finger in the air.

She captioned the image: “Baby’s first stitches lol back to never cooking again.”

Appling added on his Instagram: “Never a dull moment with Zendaya, no pun intended. Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell.”

Only four days before to the culinary catastrophe, the former Disney star admitted she wasn’t Gordon Ramsay.

During the making of her Vogue Italia cover, Zendaya sat down with Vogue for what is arguably the best interview style ever: receiving some delectable real foods while responding to questions.

The 25-year-old was munching on spinach pasta when a fan asked what she enjoyed making: “You guys gotta teach me something because I do not know how to cook.”

“Although, I learned a little pasta dish and I really didn’t have much in my fridge at all and we made this pasta, but we made it with avocado sauce and it was super easy, minimal ingredients and it was freaking delicious. It made me feel like I could cook.”