Zendaya wants to direct episode of Euphoria

Quentin Tarantino likes to watch Peppa Pig
Quentin Tarantino discusses his son Leo's introduction to the world of film....
Zendaya is keen to direct an episode of her HBO series, Euphoria.
The 25-year-old admitted that she had planned to direct one episode of the most recent season but it didn’t work out during a Q&A session for Vogue Italia when asked whether she had considered doing so.
“It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode six (of season two), but then I had to act in it,” she replied. “I didn’t have enough time, so, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way.”
Zendaya added: “So, next season probably.”
The actress, who portrays the show’s recovering juvenile drug user Rue Bennett, won a Primetime Emmy for her work in 2020.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress admitted last year that she attempts to learn as much as she can about each crew member’s responsibilities while on production in order to be ready for her upcoming directorial debut.
“The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much,” she told her co-star Colman Domingo for Interview magazine. “When I’m not in it (a scene), I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?’ Because we’ve got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”
