Zhalay Sarhadi clarifies her statement on Hania Aamir

Zhalay Sarhadi, Pakistan’s revered actress, has landed herself in hot water after her critical remarks about Hania Aamir on social media were taken out of context.

Sarhadi stated that if she were in Aamir’s shoes, she would avoid social media for at least a year.

But now, the Mere Bewafa actress has clarified that her suggestions were not intended as a jab, but rather were applicable to anyone who uses the social media platform.

She addressed the backlash specifically in an Instagram story. “It pains me to think that people misinterpret everything said!” “Social media is toxic and harmful to one’s mental health,” she said.

Furthermore, Sarhadi stated that her “verbose opinion wasn’t to bring any one down to cause any hurt.” Zhalay said she spoke from her “own experience.”

She also tagged Aamir and said she’s a fantastic artist and person. Zhalay apologised for her comments as well.

These comments and justifications became public after the divas were invited to Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan show on Eidul Adha. The host handed each guest two photos and asked, “If you were given their life, what changes would you make?” This caused the incident, which was later cleared up.

