Zhalay Sarhadi In Hot Waters For Advising Hania Aamir

Talking about others on shows has always led to controversies, and this time we saw Zhalay Sarhadi fall into one. We saw big female celebrities like Ayesha Omar, Hareem Farooq, and Zhalay grace the couch during a special Eid morning show, and things got out of hand when Zhalay advised Hania while answering a question.

People struck back and criticized Zhalay for giving advice to Hania Aamir while some called her out for being jealous

This is what people had to say:

