Zhalay Sarhadi In Hot Waters For Advising Hania Aamir

  • Talking about others on shows has always led to controversies, and this time we saw Zhalay Sarhadi fall into one
  • When Zhalay was shown a picture of Hania and asked for advice, she said that she should avoid social media for a year.
  • People struck back and criticized Zhalay for giving advice to Hania Aamir while some called her out for being jealou
Talking about others on shows has always led to controversies, and this time we saw Zhalay Sarhadi fall into one. We saw big female celebrities like Ayesha Omar, Hareem Farooq, and Zhalay grace the couch during a special Eid morning show, and things got out of hand when Zhalay advised Hania while answering a question.

People struck back and criticized Zhalay for giving advice to Hania Aamir while some called her out for being jealous

Zhalay Sarhadi Criticized For Advising Hania Aamir

This is what people had to say:

Zhalay Sarhadi Criticized For Advising Hania Aamir

Zhalay Sarhadi Criticized For Advising Hania Aamir

Zhalay Sarhadi Criticized For Advising Hania Aamir

