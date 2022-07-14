Zhalay Sarhadi In Hot Waters For Advising Hania Aamir

Zhalay Talks About Her Resemblance to Priyanka Chopra
The stunning actress is frequently compared to popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra....
Talking about others on shows has always led to controversies, and this time we saw Zhalay Sarhadi fall into one. We saw big female celebrities like Ayesha Omar, Hareem Farooq, and Zhalay grace the couch during a special Eid morning show, and things got out of hand when Zhalay advised Hania while answering a question.
People struck back and criticized Zhalay for giving advice to Hania Aamir while some called her out for being jealous
This is what people had to say:
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.