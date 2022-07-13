Zhalay Talks About Her Resemblance to Priyanka Chopra

The stunning actress is frequently compared to popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

Zhalay Sarhadi is an incredible actress who has performed in numerous hit plays, including “Rang Laga” with Faysal Quraishi, which was a fan favourite. Zhalay also appeared in the feature film Jalebi. The stunning actress is frequently compared to popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. When she was invited to Timeout with Ahsan Khan again, she had to deal with Ahsan’s compliment that her face resembled Priyanka Chopra’s.

To Ahsan Khan’s compliment,”Why you looking like Priyanka Chopra to me?”, Zhalay first replied with sarcasm and said, “Ahsan Why are you looking like Adatya Pancholi”. Zhalay further added, “well, Priyanka Chopra is pretty, I don’t want to look like someone, I have my own identity, I m a big fan of her, I have to face this since I have come into the industry, one Indian publication has even published that I am Priyanka chopra’s body double”. She said that not only this, she has to face it somehow. She said that people even come to me and tell her that she resemble a with “So and So”, a random guy, she said that such compliments are always weird.Here is the video.

Actress Amna Ilyas also took side of Zhalay Sarhadi and said that she also has to face it more often and her comparison is done with different people, some say that she looks like Zara Sheikh and some say that she resembles with a guy of the industry, “They say, I resemble with Mohsin Abbas Haider, even if they will say that I resemble with Ahsan Khan, I would mind, why they are comparing me with men”, added Amna.

What do you guys think about Zhalay and Priyanka’s resemblance.