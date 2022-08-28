Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
1952-vintage Mickey Mantle Topps Card Breaks Auction Record

1952-vintage Mickey Mantle Topps Card Breaks Auction Record

Articles
Advertisement
1952-vintage Mickey Mantle Topps Card Breaks Auction Record

1952-vintage Mickey Mantle Topps Card Breaks Auction Record

Advertisement
  • The 1952 card was graded an astonishing 9.5 by auction house Heritage Auctions.
  • Previous record for most expensive card sold was a 1909 Honus Wagner one, which fetched $6.6 million.
  • The winning bid included the buyer’s premium — 20 percent of a successful bid.
Advertisement

A very rare and highly sought-after mint condition On Saturday night, a Mickey Mantle baseball card broke a record when it sold for the most money of any card ever sold at auction.

The 1952 card with the face and status of the famous Hall of Fame New York Yankee sold for a total of $12.6 million. It showed one of baseball’s most beloved and well-known legends.

The buyer’s premium, which is 20 percent of a winning bid, was part of the winning bid. The most expensive trading card ever sold was a 1909 Honus Wagner card that went for $6.6 million.

The already rare Mantle card was put up for auction through Heritage Auctions. It was given an amazing grade of 9.5, making it the holy grail for collectors with (very) deep pockets.

Also Read

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ tops the ARIA music charts
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ tops the ARIA music charts

BLACKPINK made history by being the first K-pop girl group to achieve...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story