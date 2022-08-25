25th August will be Ahmed Faraz death anniversary

Advertisement
The 14th anniversary of Ahmed Faraz, the great poet of Urdu literature, will be celebrated on August 25. On the occasion of the anniversary, condolence events will be organized in literary circles across the country in which homage will be paid to Ahmed Faraz’s literary services. Ahmed Faraz was born on January 14, 1931 in Peshawar and died on August 25, 2008 due to kidney disease.

Ahmad Faraz’s collection of Kalam, Alone Alone, Pain Chaos, Voiceless Streets, Mirror in the Blind City, Nayafat, Dream Gul Parishan, Janaan Janaan, Ghazal Bahana Karam and others are notable. Ahmed Faraz received Adamji Award, Stara. Imtiaz, Hilal Imtiaz, Abbasin Award, Naqsh Adab Award and countless domestic and foreign awards have been awarded.

Ahmed Faraz protested against certain policies during the regime of former President General Pervez Musharraf and returned the Imtiaz. Translations of poetry have been published in English, French, Punjabi, German, Russian and other languages.

