5 professions women hold in Pakistani dramas

You don’t have to be a working woman to be aware that gender is now a factor in practically every industry. However, if you watch Pakistani dramas, you might believe that women are only capable of a small number of occupations. See what these positions might be.

1. Doctor

Only a few fields, though, will attract women inside that. Either as gynaecologists or as resident doctors performing their house call, is how you will perceive them. They hardly ever appear as, say, oncologists, cardiologists, or neurologists.

2. Nurse

Additionally, there are male nurses who make drama! People now refer to nurses as “sisters” because they believe that nurses are exclusively female. However, at least they are functioning, right?

 

 

3. Household 

The housekeepers will always be women. Right now, that typically happens when someone is not very informed. But if you have a degree, like Sonya Hussyn had in Ishq Zah e Naseeb, the CEO of the business will hire you to be the house manager. People, there is so much more they can accomplish!

4. Assistant

Female secretaries worked for Ashar. You will always see a woman supporting a male in a corporate situation when we get to witness him acting as the boss. The writers will begin a love tale between the boss and the assistant if the genre is romantic. It even causes people to believe incorrectly that women work in corporate jobs to one day wed.

 

5. Teacher

The only occupation that remains constant for women is teaching. You must depict a woman who is working hard to support her family and aspires to become a teacher.

