Roger Waters is described by Piers Morgan as dumbest rock star

  • Piers Morgan called Roger Waters the dumbest rock star after the rock star trashed the US.
  • Waters accused President Joe Biden of ‘fueling the fire in Ukraine’ during an interview with Smerconish.
  • The former Pink Floyd co-founder says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is linked to NATO.
Piers Morgan called Roger Waters the most moronic demigod after the hero destroyed the US, blaming President Joe Biden for ‘powering the fire in Ukraine in a meeting with Smerconish.

“Waters might be the dumbest rock star in history & the bar isn’t high,” composed Morgan on Twitter.

Pink Floyd’s fellow benefactor said,”Joe Biden is powering the fire in Ukraine for a beginning. That is a colossal wrongdoing.”

“Why won’t the United States of America encourage Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?” Waters said.

The host protested, saying “you’re blaming the party that got invaded. You’ve got this reversed.”

Waters remained by his comments, contending that Russia’s attack of Ukraine “is basically about the actions and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe.”

Read More News On


End of Article
