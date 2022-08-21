Bollywood unofficially reproduced “Maula Jatt”

Hollywood blockbuster Maula Jatt is a cult Punjabi action-musical film starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi.

Hollywood blockbuster Maula Jatt is a cult Punjabi action-musical film starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi. This film portrays Pakistani central Punjab’s rural culture.

Its popularity popularised action films in Pakistan and became Sultan Rahi Lollywood’s major hero. Maula Jatt was quickly banned owing to its aggressive nature. The producer got a stay order. The stay order allowed the picture a 2-and-a-half-year run period, making it the first Punjabi film to accomplish .

On October 13, its official remake will be released, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick. The 2011-announced film has faced various obstacles. The Legend of Maula Jatt was delayed by a court struggle and a pandemic. Fans and reviewers think the film will be released on October 13 this year.

Bollywood recreated this cult hit in the 1980s. The 1984 Bollywood action film Jeene Nahi Doonga stars Raj Babbar, Dharmendra, and Anita Raj. Maula Jatt is remade unofficially. Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi’s Maula Jatt and Noori Natt inspired Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha’s characters.

Although not scene-by-scene, the narrative, portrayal, and treatment are very similar. Anurag Kashyap praised The Legend of Maula Jatt’s trailer on Twitter. The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker shared a link to the trailer on YouTube.

