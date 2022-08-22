Anushka Sharma sends love to Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is embracing parenthood with her infant Malti. Consistently, the entertainer shares blissful photographs and bits of her little dear baby.

Having said that, she dropped two or three delightful snaps of Malti and stated, “Love like no other”.

In the main photo, Priyanka should be visible holding her girl with all adoration and warmth.

However, she didn’t uncover her face. Boh can likewise be seen twinning in white.

In the subsequent picture, child Malti should be visible playing with her mother.

While many fans dropped in genuine remarks on her photograph, Priyanka’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ co-star Anushka Sharma dropped in a heart emoji expressing her love for them. Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra also took the comments section and wrote, “I miss herrrrrrr”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas invited their infant by means of surrogacy. The couple is yet to uncover their girl’s face. They initially shared her photograph on the event of Priyanka’s most memorable Mother’s Day.

In the mean time, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

