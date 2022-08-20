Advertisement
A Las Vegas memorial to Princess Diana will open
  • Royal enthusiasts can relive the historic events of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s “Wedding of the Century.”
  • It will debut in The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas in September.
  • The attraction has 12 carefully preserved chambers.
This fall in Las Vegas, royal enthusiasts can relive the historic events of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s “Wedding of the Century.”

According to the most recent sources, “Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” will debut in The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas in September.

The attraction has 12 carefully preserved chambers, one of which is called “Wedding of the Century,” where couples can legally exchange vows amidst carefully selected memorabilia from Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding, including a spectacular reproduction of Diana’s wedding dress.

Visitors will get the opportunity to view a life-size paper replica of Diana’s famous bridal gown created by Belgian artist and sculptor Isabelle de Borchgrave at the show.

A number of the princess’ real evening gowns and legendary outfits will also be on exhibit.

According to David Corelli, the coordinator of the exhibit, “Las Vegas has become the marriage capital of the world,” with over 120,000 weddings taking place there annually.

So, she continued, “this is the ultimate chamber featuring relics and keepsakes from the most well-known wedding of all time.”

The show was developed in collaboration with Pink Ribbons Crusade, a nonprofit organization that donates its collection of regal items to help fight breast cancer.

