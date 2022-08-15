A ‘never-ending controversy’ hits the Queen

Queen Elizabeth is apparently coping with her family’s “never-ending scandals.”

The 96-year-old monarch has to deal with back-to-back scandals.

these scandals include the ongoing rivalry between William and Harry.

According to royal analyst Daniela Elser, quoted in Express UK, Queen Elizabeth is apparently coping with what have been dubbed her family’s “never-ending scandals.”

According to Elser, the 96-year-old monarch has had to deal with back-to-back scandals in the past year in addition to her deteriorating health concerns; these scandals include the ongoing rivalry between Prince Harry and Prince William, the sex case involving Prince Andrew, and the threat posed by Harry’s impending memoir.

Elser wrote in News.au: “The poor mother must be so exhausted. She not only continues to work more than three decades after most people stop, but her family is also a constant source of scandal and stress, and things only seem to be getting worse.

Elser’s remarks appeared to be a jab at Prince Harry’s planned explosive memoir, which is expected to be packed with juicy facts from his time in the family and anecdotes about his life as a royal.

The Queen, whose mobility continues to be a problem, has been forced to largely withdraw from public life.

