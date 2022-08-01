A new drama series tells the tale of a brave young woman

A new drama series called Bakhtawar tells the tale of a brave young woman.

A new drama series called Bakhtawar tells the tale of a brave young woman named Bakhtawar. The narrative of a brave young girl who is having a difficult life and is attempting to flee from her unstable setup is the focus of the drama, which was written by Nadia Akhtar and produced by Momina Duraid.

The young woman is excited about the future and works hard to build a brighter tomorrow for herself. Yumna Zaidi, Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, Saqib Sameer, Mizna Waqas, Noreen Gulwani, Shamoon Abbasi, Sunil Shankar, Huma Nawab, Adnan Shah Tipu, and more actors are featured in the drama’s cast.

The drama serial is based on the real story of a strong lady Fareen Ishtiaq who has never seen ease in her life and she is leading a struggling life. In the drama Bakhtawar, the main lead ‘Bakhtawar’, played by Yumna Zaidi, went away from home in order to earn money and achieve happiness in her life, she moved out from her native village with her mother and then started living life as a boy”.

Well, the compelling drama series Bakhtawar is based on a true-life inspirational tale of a courageous woman named Farheen Ishtiaq Naqvi, who lives in Lahore and has been pretending to be a man for many years in order to provide for her only daughter and shield her from the judgmental gaze of society.

She first took a little job before starting her own business in Anarkali with the money she had amassed. When things started to get better, Farheen shared her experience with everyone. In the drama series Bakhtawar, the daughter is portrayed as making sacrifices for both her mother and herself, although a mother actually made sacrifices for her daughter.

