A private relative of the queen who served her before their secret romance

The Countess of Wessex, or the historic decision she took to support The Duchess of Cornwall’s future as Queen Consort.

Her Majesty, has worked for the princess in the past and has a long-standing relationship with the monarch.

Many people consider working with royals to be their dream job.

Advertisement

Whether it is her undeniable closeness with Prince Edward’s wife, The Countess of Wessex, or the historic decision she took to support The Duchess of Cornwall’s future as Queen Consort, The Queen is well known for having a very close relationship with her children’s spouses.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the only son-in-law of Her Majesty, has worked for the princess in the past and has a long-standing relationship with the monarch.

Many people consider working with royals to be their dream job, but what happens if you develop an improperly intimate relationship with one of them?

There have frequently been scandalous relationships between royal officials and members of the public.

When stolen personal letters were made public in 1989, fresh rumors of a romance between a member of the royal family and Princess Anne of England started to circulate.

Despite the negative reactions to the announcement, the couple’s bond grew, and they have been blissfully married since 1992.

Advertisement

Also Read Queen Elizabeth congratulates England on winning women’s Euro Sunday, Queen Elizabeth congratulated England on their Euro Women's Football Championship win...

Following the Trooping the Color event, Her Majesty The Queen recently granted her son-in-law special permission to join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

Tim, two of the monarch’s grandchildren, and three of her great-grandchildren were given a special permission to participate in the flypast despite the monarch’s decision to restrict attendance to working royals, as had been previously reported.

The Queen is glad to go as Sir Tim Laurence is a frequent attendee and supporter of the Princess Royal on official engagements, a palace spokesman said in an explanation of the choice: “In addition, the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as well as Sir Tim Laurence.”

Similar to The Queen, Sir Tim is renowned for his sense of humor. Last month, when he filled in for Princess Anne at Founder’s Day at The Royal Hospital Chelsea, he had people in stitches.

While delivering the speech, he made a joke about how asking him to fill in for his wife at an occasion like this was similar to asking Mrs. Harry Kane to lead the England football team out.

Advertisement

“Or, possibly, to take a penalty for England as her husband did the night before last. I don’t know Mrs Kane, and for all I know she may well have a very strong right foot, but in any case I’m sure she’d do her best, and so will I.”